Picking firms that have overdelivered on their dividend continues to be a solid trading strategy, analysts at Shore Capital say in a note, citing Antofagasta and Lancashire Holdings as among those who have performed well recently.

"Over the past 12 months to the beginning of April 2012, stocks with the top 10% of dividend surprises returned 0.0%, on an equal-weighted basis, against the -3.6% from the FTSE 350 benchmark, in capital returns. In March 2012, performance was -0.8% for the selected stocks, against the -2.4% return for the FTSE 350," they write.

The dividend surprise factor is defined as the difference between what was forecasted 12 months ago for the forthcoming 12 months and what was actually delivered during the same period on a dividend per share basis, Shore Capital analysts write in a note.

"We believe that dealing with 'known knowns' reduces forecast risk and enables an intuitive approach to stock selection of favouring those companies that have over-delivered on dividends compared with previously held expectations," they add.

Top of its April 2012 screen is Lancashire which posted a dividend surprise over the previous 12 months of 695 percent and rose 8.18 percent over a three month view, while Antofagasta surprised by 161 percent, ShoreCap writes.

