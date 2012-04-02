Shares in Randgold Resources shed 0.8 percent, the second top faller on a stronger FTSE 100, as Mali braces itself for possible sanctions after its military rulers pledge to start returning power to civilians.

Nomura, which cut its recommendation on the gold miner to "neutral" from "buy" late on Friday, says potential sanctions on Mali could impact full-year 2012 substantially.

"The implementation of sanctions and the closing of borders, in our view, would also give the ruling military junta leaders less options and enhance the tenuous situation in the north," Nomura says in a note.

"A closing of borders, depending on the stocks of consumables (including HFO/diesel), is likely to affect Randgold's ability to produce at Loulo/Gounkoto and Morila and a question would arise on whether gold exports would also be delayed," it says.

Nomura says it expects a positive outcome and a return to democracy and still firmly rates Randgold as the top-quality gold investment over the longer term, but anticipates a further near-term deterioration of the premium 1.15 times P/NPV multiple (at spot gold).

Randgold share are now trading in oversold territory according to their 14-day relative strength index.

