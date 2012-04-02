Director dealings data suggests caution on the equity market, with selling increasing to a two-year record high and buying remaining close to record low levels, Deutsche Bank says in a note.

Major sell transactions by directors over the last two weeks have been reported in Accor, Adidas, Banco Santander, InterContinental Hotels, Swatch Group, Lloyds Banking Group , LVMH and Unilever.

Major director buying above 500,000 euro ($665,800) over the last two weeks has been observed in Capital Shopping Centres, Metro Group and Reed Elsevier.

"Last fortnight, we observed significant selling in 53 companies as compared to significant buying in 37 companies since our last report published on 15 March 2012."

"The current 50 day cumulative directors' selling volume stands at 69 million euros ($91.89 million) which is about 32 percent above its long-term average of 52 million euros ($69.25 million)."

($1 = 0.7509 euros)

