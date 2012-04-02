With cyclical earnings growth slowing, yield and valuation will become more meaningful drivers of total returns, UBS analysts say in a note in which they add UK-listed bank Standard Chartered to their Global Top 40 list and remove Experian, among others.

A 20 percent, four-month rise in global equity markets reflects a combination of positive developments to the economic backdrop and relief that the European debt crisis has not deteriorated further, they write.

While the improvement is encouraging, however, "it is by no means an 'all clear'. Headwinds to growth and returns persist that warrant a continued balanced investment approach".

"We see quality in strong, attractively-valued companies that generate solid growth and cash flow, and demonstrate a willingness and ability to return capital to shareholders."

