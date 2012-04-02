European markets will end 2012 around 15 percent lower than their current levels as earnings momentum swings into bearish territory and valuations look expensive compared with the start of the year, Exane BNP Paribas says.

Despite raising its year-end target for the DJ Stoxx 600 by about 15 percent to 225, Exane BNP Paribas withdraws the positive trading call it placed on European equities at the start of 2012 on valuation grounds.

"Our fundamental bear case, which argues that equity markets have only partly priced in lower trend growth in the years to come, remains intact," the broker says in a note.

It expects a 1.5 percent lower earnings per share trend growth for Europe in the next 5-10 years, which implies a market price earnings (PE) of no more than 9 times. That compares with the historical average PE for European shares of around 12 times and a current PE of about 11 times.

Exane BNP Paribas, however, says the unprecedented largesse of central banks, which fuelled gains from November 2011, probably means that the ultimate trough of the bear market will not be seen in 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net