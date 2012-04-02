Shares in Fiat fall 3.6 percent after the carmaker's chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that Italy's car market will fall more than expected in 2012, and called March figures due out later on Monday "horrible."

"Shares are falling on Marchionne's statements," says a trader.

Marchionne on Friday forecast a further decline for 2012 car sales in Italy to 1.5 million units.

"That number is below our expectations," says an Italian broker.

Around 1.75 million cars were sold in Italy last year, the lowest level since 1996.

Asked about forecasts of a 40 percent drop in car deliveries last month due in part to a six-week long truckers' strike, Marchionne told reporters the final figure "is not far from the estimates of the past few days."

French car and light truck sales dropped 21.9 percent in March, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, CCFA automaker's association said earlier Monday.

