BMW shares rise 1.7 percent, making them the second-biggest gainers on the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index, after Barclays Capital makes BMW the top pick among automakers and raises its price target by 7 percent to 91 euros.

"In our estimates BMW is a double-digit margin company even ex-China earnings," Barclays says in a note.

Shares of BMW have advanced 30 percent so far this year, outperforming slightly a 27 percent gain by the European sector index.

