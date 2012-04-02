Europe's banks need to raise at least 100 billion euros to be well capitalised, according to more than a third of industry investors polled at a conference.

Morgan Stanley says a poll of 850 investors at its European financials conference last week showed 11 percent said Europe's banks need 200 billion euros or more to be well capitalised and a further 25 percent said banks needed 100-200 billion. Just under 30 percent more said banks needed 50-100 billion euros.

Investors also still fear low returns. Morgan Stanley says 32 percent of those polled expect leading wholesale banks to make a return on equity of less than 10 percent in 2013, and another 41 percent see RoE of 10-12 percent.

Morgan Stanley analysts say the conference reinforced their view that banks are pruning their business lines and will continue to reshape, and that deleveraging by banks will continue to be a drag on lending and economic recovery.

