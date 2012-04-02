The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, outperforming 0.3 percent falls by the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes.

Miner Mwana Africa rises 9.5 percent after saying it plans to raise $35 million with a share sale that will bring in a Chinese partner and could fund the restart of a nickel mine in Zimbabwe, as well as gold and copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Desire Petroleum falls 5.1 percent after the Falkland Islands-focused exploration company reports a narrower full-year loss but says that it does not have enough money to drill further wells.

"The company does not have sufficient funds to drill on its own. It will need to undertake more funding which would dilute the equity going forward," Seymour Pierce analyst Sam Wahab says.

