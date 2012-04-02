With dividend yield now above credit yield for the first time in over ten years, the incremental yield and perceptions of increased macroeconomic stability are likely to increase the relative attraction of equities to fixed income-oriented investors, analysts at Morgan Stanley write in a note.

Among 10 highlighted stocks that offer attractive fundamentals supported by relatively high dividend yields, decent dividend-per-share growth and/or a dividend yield over that of their corporate bonds, are Vodafone, Allianz , Sanofi and BT Group.

"In aggregate, the FY12e dividend yield for these stocks averages 5.1% vs MSCI Europe at 3.9% and is c.250 bps above the stocks' 5-year credit yield on our analysts' estimates," they write.

