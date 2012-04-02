UBS asset allocators still believe a sustainable economic recovery, above all in the United States, is likely and therefore remain "overweight" on global equities in spite of the strong gains recorded in the first quarter, with any pause likely to be temporary, they write.

From a macro perspective in Europe, avoiding fresh sovereign and financial risk "is about the most market participants can hope for", while China, currently weighed by market pessimism, could provide a positive boost to markets if UBS' view of a bottoming Chinese business cycle is right.

"We therefore maintain our existing asset allocation stance with overweight recommendations to global equities, high-yield credit, real estate and selected commodities, offset by underweight recommendations to nominal and inflation-linked government bonds as well as cash," they write.

