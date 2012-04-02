Shares in Cookson rise 4.7 percent to 723 pence after the Sunday Times says the industrial materials firm is looking at spinning off its electronics division, which makes chemicals for electronics and circuit boards, from its ceramics division, which makes specialist ceramic products used by foundries.

A source confirmed that Rothschild had recently been appointed as Cookson's advisor, but added that this did not imply anything specific.

The company was always looking at its strategic options, the source said.

A demerger of the two businesses has often been touted by analysts, particularly since Cookson announced it was selling its loss-making U.S. precious metals unit in February, but hurdles remain.

"It is clear that the demerger of the electronics division...is not a straightfoward exercise," say Panmure Gordon analysts.

"The main hurdles concern where the pension obligations can be parked, and whether or not the considerable working capital transfer achieves a fair price."

Panmure estimates that the valuation of the shares in a spin-off could reach 815 pence each in an optimistic scenario, "but it is worth remembering that Cookson's shares rarely trade at fair value".

Investec, meanwhile, estimates that a break-up could result in an uplift of 25 percent or more.

