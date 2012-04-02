European indexes currently face an average fall of 8 percent over the next six months, analysts at BNP Paribas say in a note, citing their neutral Love-Panic sentiment gauge which contains no signal indicating a 'strong buy' and four that indicate a 'strong sell'.

Last week's Love-Panic, which aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish indicators to help investors time equity exposure and help with tactical asset allocation, had pointed to downside of 6 percent over the same period.

"Love-Panic Europe is in the neutral territory, moving back towards the 'sell' territory," they write.

The strongest driver for bullish sentiment over the last week came from the net position in foreign currency, while the strongest bearish driver came from the earnings revision index, they write.

