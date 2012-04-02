Societe Generale strategists suggest initiating a pairs trade with a 'long' position on Spain's IBEX index and a 'short' position on Brazil's Bovespa benchmark, saying the Spanish stock index underperformance versus the Bovespa over the past two years is no longer justified.

"Thirty percent of IBEX company revenues are generated with Latin America, but valuations do not take into account this situation and focus more on eurozone risks," they write in a note.

The IBEX is down 7.7 percent so far this year, while the Bovespa is up 14 percent over the same period.

"Current (government bond) yields seem unsustainable for Spain, but the Spanish budget presented last Friday should reassure markets. Having roughly the same yields on the IBEX and the 10-year bond is not a normal situation," SocGen strategists write.

The IBEX currently trades at a dividend yield of 6.6 percent, well above the broad European STOXX 600's dividend yield of 3.4 percent.

"Possible explanations are: IBEX either discounts a dividend cut or a further rise in interest rates; or, all signs suggest that Spain is in a similar situation to Japan during its lost decades, with the spectre of deflation rearing its ugly head. Thus, any positive sign from the Spanish economy could lead to normalisation of 10-year bond yields and send the IBEX higher, as recently occurred on Italian financial markets."

