Shares in Rio Tinto feature among stronger UK miners, up 1.4 percent while the FTSE 100 index slips 0.1 percent, with the sector supported by firmer metal prices after better than expected manufacturing data from China, with Rio also boosted by an upgrade from Barclays Capital to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

"The "early" upgrade for Rio  remains somewhat tentative given a lack of clarity on the outlook for the Chinese steel industry, but the stock trades on the lowest multiples in the market and we feel may well be the first to refresh a capital return," BarCap says in a review of the UK mining sector.

BarCap points out that the FTSE mining sector has fallen 17 percent versus a typical sell-off of 26 percent in the last 10 years due to "rising concerns over the Chinese economy and its construction industry in particular, a cost-laden results season, with somewhat disappointing dividend growth, and caution writ large in the outlook statements."

However, BarCap says that, with Chinese inflation at 3.2 percent and most commodity prices, bar copper, around 10 percent above marginal cost of production, it believes things are not far from the bottom.

BarCap says that new commodity and currency price assumptions have resulted in mainly negative changes to EPS forecasts, but valuation multiples remain low.

BarCap retains BHP Billiton as its top sector pick, reiterating its "overweight" stance on the stock. BHP Billiton gains 0.8 percent

However, it downgrades its rating for Anglo American to "underweight" as it feels "headwinds are rising on several fronts" for the stock. Anglo American shares trade shed 0.2 percent

