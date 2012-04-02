Shares in Italian insurer Unipol drop 9 percent as a broker trims its price target on the day a reverse stock split, which is a part of plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, takes effect.

"We expect the shares to continue to be under pressure ahead of the the 1.1 billion euro rights issue ... and Fondiaria merger," analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove write in a report. "As such we see no short term catalyst for the stock."

The broker trims its price target on the stock to 26 euros from 28 euros and keeps its "underweight" rating.

Each one of Unipol's new shares group together 100 of the existing ones.

Unipol's shareholders approved in March a capital increase of up to 1.1 billion euros paving the way for a four-way merger involving Fondiaria, its Milano Assicurazioni unit, and parent company Premafin.

Shares in Premafin lose 8 percent, while Fondiaria is down 3 percent.

