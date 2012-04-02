ABB, GEA, IMI, Invensys, Schneider and Siemens could be among the biggest beneficiaries of better-than-expected Chinese factory data, according to Citigroup.

The bank says the companies could benefit as Chinese purchasing managers' indexes data published on Sunday shows "solid development" in the food & beverage manufacturing, electrical and transportation equipment segments.

On the flip side, PMI data shows the petroleum processing, metal product, and ferrous metal processing remained weak, Citi says, warning of negative implications for Cookson, SKF and Weir Group.

European engineering and mechanicals companies in Citigroup's coverage generated, respectively, 7 percent and 9 percent of their sales and earnings per share in China in 2010, the bank says.

China's official PMI jumped to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.

