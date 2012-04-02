The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent around midday, while the blue chip index is flat, and the mid caps add 0.1 percent.

Blinkx drops 11.5 percent as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for the video search-engine operator to "neutral" from "buy," saying the company's recent acquisitions increases its exposure to a slower-growing display advertising market.

"With the acquisition of Burst and PVMG, Blinkx now has a greater exposure to a slower-growing display ad segment which we believe will slow down revenue growth unless synergies are extracted and the company is able to convert some proportion of the ad revenue to video ads," Goldman says in a note.

Miner Mwana Africa jumps 19.4 percent after saying it plans to raise $35 million with a share sale that will bring in a Chinese partner and could fund the restart of a nickel mine in Zimbabwe, as well as gold and copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

