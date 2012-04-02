The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 gains 1.9 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 1 percent.

Goals Soccer Centres leaps 16.3 percent as the firm, which runs 5-a-side football centres throughout the UK, says it has received a preliminary bid approach from Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan that analysts reckon could result in a deal that could come anywhere between 130 pence and 158 pence a share. ]

"(Goal) shares have been on a very, very low rating for a long time," Cenkos Securities analyst Ian Berry said. "I don't think the current price is anything like what the business is worth."

Vectura gains 18 percent after its partner Novartis says lung drug QVA149 met its main goals in three-late stage studies in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"We upgrade our chance of success for QVA to 65 percent in Europe/Rest of the World (from 55 percent) and 50 percent in the United States (from 45 percent), driving our target price up 5 percent to 130 pence," says Peel Hunt analyst Paul Cuddon.

