Shares in Pearson top the FTSE 100 leader board, adding 2.2 percent, with the blue-chip index down 0.1 percent, as French broker Natixis raises its target price for the British publishing group.

Natixis ups its target price for Pearson to 1,500 pence from 1,420 pence to reflect a higher margin profile in the medium term for the firm's Education unit, which accounts for over 80 percent of group EBIT.

"The transition to a digital model and services should bring a re-rating," the broker adds in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Pearson.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net