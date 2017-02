European shares trade fractionally higher as Wall Street is flat to lower in early trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.1 percent at 1,070.53, the Dow Jones industrial average is flat, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index fall 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively as investors await data on U.S. manufacturing for signs of improvement in the pace of growth.

