European shares are set to inch higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Streets after forecast-beating manufacturing data in the United States.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.1-0.2 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company set to report on Tuesday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major U.S. company set to report on Tuesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

---- US Vehicle sales Mar

0830 GB Cons PMI Mar

0900 EZ PPI Feb

1345 US ISM-NY Mar

1400 US Factory Orders Feb

