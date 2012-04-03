Shares in German solar wholesaler Phoenix Solar plunge more than 25 percent after the company late on Monday says financing negotiations have been delayed following the adjustment of a restructuring plan in recent weeks.

"This fits right in with the negative newsflow and problems of the sector," a trader says.

On Monday, Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, said it would file for insolvency on Tuesday after plans for a debt-for-equity swap had failed.

