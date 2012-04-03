The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 could yet rebound from its fall to levels not seen since early March if it continues to hold above long-term support at the close, Credit Agricole writes in a note.

"There is the potential for a positive reversal, provided those levels continue to provide closing support. Spot is still trading above its 200-day moving average and regression indicators remain bullish (with 50-day above 200-day)."

"EuroStoxx50E is within the daily Ichimoku cloud (suggesting range bound), but below its daily base and conversion line (slightly bearish)," they write in a note.

As a result, the bank suggests buying spot at 2,488 points with a stop-loss at the early March low of 2,437 points, with a target of 2,600 points, ahead of the March highs.

At 0716 GMT, the Euro STOXX 50 is trading up 0.1 percent at 2,502.57 points.

