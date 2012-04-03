Shares in French power company EDF rise 2.7 percent on large volumes, the biggest gainer on the French blue-chip CAC40 index, after Kepler raises the state-controlled utility to "buy" from "reduce."

"There is no real news but the stock has really collapsed in the last few weeks," a Paris-based analyst said, adding that the recommendation change from the broker could explain the rise and high volumes.

"EDF is not expensive at all. But I do not think this movement is very fundamental," an analyst at UBS said.

Kepler raises the company's price target to 19 euros from 17 euros.

The stock is down 6.7 percent so far this year, underperforming the European sector, which is up 3 percent over the same period.

