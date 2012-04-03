Shares of Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB rise as much as 4.4 percent after the group says its drug Neupro gained U.S. regulatory approval for use in the treatment of advanced stage Parkinson's and restless legs syndrome.

"Most analysts expected a positive decision but there's always a risk that it doesn't happen," says analyst Jan De Kerpel at KBC Securities, which has an 'accumulate' rating and 37 euro price target.

UCB shares trade 4.0 percent higher at 0820 GMT, making them the top performer on the STOXX 600 European Healthcare Index , which is up 0.2 percent.

The stock is the most traded on the FTSEurofirst 300 after the first 1-1/2 hours trade, at 97 percent of its 90-day daily average.