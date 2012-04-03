Dividend payments by German companies are set to rise, Fidelity Worldwide Investment says. Total dividend payments by DAX companies over 2011 will reach 27.5 billion euros ($36.6 billion), nearing record highs, but investors should position for even higher payments.

"Measured against the historical developments, dividend yields are high in Germany. But above all, the dividends are sustainable and are likely to rise even higher. German companies are fundamentally strong, have solid growth prospects - particularly in Asia - and shine with robust balance sheets," says Michael Clark, manager at Fidelity European Dividend Fund.

Clark likes German reinsurer Munich Re for its dividend potential. "On the back of last year's natural disasters the group has raised its premiums, hence it will generate even more cash, which is a good sign for further increasing dividends."

The fund manager notes that dividend yields in Spain are at levels twice as high as 15-year averages, but warns dividends are by far not as sustainable as in Germany.

"For example: Telefonica has a dividend yield of about 12 percent. Since the company's cash flow doesn't cover its dividend payments, I expect that the company will lower its dividend. This is not unique in Spain and we will see dropping dividend yield," Clark says. Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.7518 euros)