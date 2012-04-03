Shares in two European foodservices firms, Britain's Compass Group and Sodexo of France, fall sharply as Morgan Stanley downgrades its recommendations for both citing valuation grounds.

Compass Group tops the FTSE 100 fallers list, down 2.2 percent as Morgan Stanley cuts its rating to "equal-weight from "overweight", while raising its target price to 670 pence from 630 pence, and upping its EPS estimates by 1 percent.

Sodexho sheds 2.8 percent as the broker downgrades its rating to "underweight" from "equal-weight, while increasing its target price to 61 euros from 52 euros, and raising its EPS estimates by 2-4 percent.

"We like the structural growth and defensive nature of foodservice stocks, but  think valuations now look fair to full, and the scope for positive margin surprises may be shrinking given both are reinvesting more in new segments," Morgan Stanley says in a note.

