Shares in Rethink rise 7.6 percent after the company, which offers recruitment, talent management and technology services reports a doubling of adjusted full-year pretax profit to 1.8 million pounds in 2011.

"All three divisions performed well by securing new clients, enhancing operating profit and growing internationally ... The earnings accretive acquisition of Berkley is proving to be a success and we would not be surprised by further acquisitions," Merchant Securities says in a note.

Rethink's outlook statement prompts the broker to raise its 2012 earnings estimates to 1.7 pence from 1.5 pence.

Merchant says the stock is seriously undervalued, trading on just 5.8 times its 2012 price-to-earnings ratio, which falls to 4.6 times on 2013 estimates, an unwarranted discount to its sector.

