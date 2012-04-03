The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent firmer around midday, mirroring similar modest gains by the FTSE 250 index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 sheds 0.2 percent.

Rethink rises 7.6 percent after the company, which offers recruitment, talent management and technology services, reports a doubling in full-year adjusted pretax profits to 1.8 million pounds in 2011.

"All three divisions performed well by securing new clients, enhancing operating profit and growing internationally ... The earnings accretive acquisition of Berkley is proving to be a success and we would not be surprised by further acquisitions," Merchant Securities says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Rethink.

Wincanton drops 10.2 percent as the British haulier, which is still waiting to be told if its fuel tank drivers will take strike action, says that while trading was in line with its expectations for the year to the end of March 2012, it expects 2013 to be tough due to an expected reduction in volume.

Investec Securities downgrades its rating for Wincanton to "sell" from "hold" after the trading update.

