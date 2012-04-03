Shares in Wincanton drop 11.2 percent as the haulier, which is still waiting to be told if its fuel tank drivers will take strike action, says in a trading update it expects 2013 to be tough due to an expected reduction in volume.

Investec Securities downgrades its rating for Wincanton to "sell" from "hold" after the update, lowering its full-year 2013 pre-tax profit forecast by just over 20 percent to 22.2 million pounds, and nearly halving its target price to 50 pence from 95 pence.

"Wincanton's management is working to improve the business, but unfortunately the weak UK economic backdrop and the burden of high debt levels are acting as a brake on progress," the broker says in a note.

Investec points out that while a lot is going on behind the scenes at Wincanton, with business disposals and other initiatives, these actions are being more than offset by factors elsewhere.

To see more on Wincanton's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net