Shares in Burberry gain 1.7 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index down 0.3 percent, as Investec Securities updates its model and forecasts for the British luxury goods group, repeating its "buy stance on the stock but saying its conviction in that rating has increased.

"The company has been transformed under CEO Angela Ahrendts' strategy, but we see much more to come," says Investec in a note in which its full-year pretax profit forecasts for 2013 and 2014 are moved to around 2 percent and 6 percent ahead of consensus.

The broker says the moves are due to a more optimistic view regarding both top line growth and operational leverage, with Burberry set to reap the benefits from several years of significant back-end investments.

"Burberry is a sharper, slicker and more balanced business, ready to weather macro-economic challenges and positioned to continue to outperform its peers," the broker adds, noting that the firm will issue a second-half trading update on April 17.

