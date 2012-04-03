Shares in Denmark's Novo Nordisk rise to their highest-ever level as the group plays down concerns over potential delays for the launch of an obesity drug in the United States.

Novo Nordisk has reiterated its expectations for a 2014 launch of diabetes drug Victoza, will will be used as an obesity drug in the U.S.

Last week, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that heart safety studies should be required for new obesity drugs, potentially adding a new hurdle to approval for the Novo Nordisk drug.

"There has been some nervousness in the market following the obesity drug announcement, but Novo has talked down those concerns," says Mads Zink, head of trading at Danske Bank.

"There are a lot of people talking about Novo Nordisk today for various reasons," Zink says.

Novo Nordisk gains 3.7 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the European healthcare sector index, and a 1.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

