Shares in Old Mutual shed 1.5 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent easier FTSE 100 index, as Credit Suisse downgrades its rating for the South African-based insurer and fund manager to "neutral" from "outperform" to reflect narrowing restructuring opportunities.

Credit Suisse highlights three reasons for being less positive on the investment case for Old Mutual.

The bank says, assuming 2.5 times dividend cover for full-year 2012, Old Mutual's 4.5 percent dividend yield is at the lower end of the European insurance sector, even allowing for a stock consolidation later this month.

Credit Suisse says it also anticipates declining profitability from Old Mutual's UK business given the run-off of the Legacy book and continued investment into the platform business, where margins are likely to come under pressure over the next few years.

The bank says it does not believe a disposal of the UK business is feasible near term.

And, while Credit Suisse says it welcomes Old Mutual's African expansion strategy, it does not expect this to make a meaningful difference to the firm's growth prospects over the next 5 years.

The bank leaves its target price for Old Mutual unchanged at 190 pence, while increasing its earnings forecasts for full-year 2012-2014 by 6-8 percent as it expects an uplift to EPS from the disposal of the firm's Nordic business and the impending share consolidation.

