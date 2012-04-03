The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.2 percent, outperforming falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

JJB Sports surges 56 percent higher as the sportswear retailer, which nearly collapsed last year, says it is in talks with its bank and an unnamed "potential strategic partner" to raise financing.

JJB, which counts the U.S.'s richest man Bill Gates among its major shareholders, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to a sharp rise in its share price and rumours that bid talks were ongoing.

Churchill Mining plunges 18.4 percent after the Indonesia-focused coal miner says that notations on the Indonesian Supreme Court's register of cases shows the Supreme Court has rejected its appeal against a claim by Ridlatama Group against Churchill's PT Indonesia Coal Development (ICD) subsidiary.

