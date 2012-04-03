BNP Paribas's corporate and investment banking division is "overweight" Germany and "underweight" the rest of Europe bar the UK, as a result of the macroeconomic issues still facing the region.

"The recent injection of liquidity has certainly helped the market re-rate but structural issues remain and we prefer select pockets of exposure until structural improvements are made. On yields, the region is not cheaper than the US," they write in a note.

With regard to Germany, the analysts describe it as a "free-rider on the economic troubles of its Euro-sharing neighbours with negative real-interest rates."

The UK, meanwhile, is one of several markets that can benefit from a high oil price.

The bank has an index target of 7,914 points for Germany's blue-chip DAX and 6,604 points for the UK's FTSE 100, both of which imply a return from current levels of 12 percent.

Sectorally, the bank is "overweight" industrials, energy, IT and U.S. telecoms, "neutral" on financials and healthcare, and "underweight" on utilities, materials, consumer discretionary and consumer staples.

