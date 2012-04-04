European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after the Federal Reserve minutes suggested further stimulus measures to help spur growth were unlikely.
At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6 to 0.8 percent.
NO MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2012 Monsanto Co
MAJOR ECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT):
0843 IT Markit/ADACI SVCS PMI
0848 FR Markit Serv PMI
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI
0928 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI
1000 EZ Retail sales
1100 DE Industrial orders
1245 EZ ECB rate decision
1315 US ADP National Employment
1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI
Reuters Messaging: joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net