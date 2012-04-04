European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after the Federal Reserve minutes suggested further stimulus measures to help spur growth were unlikely.

At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6 to 0.8 percent.

NO MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Monsanto Co

MAJOR ECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT):

0843 IT Markit/ADACI SVCS PMI

0848 FR Markit Serv PMI

0858 EZ Markit Services PMI

0928 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI

1000 EZ Retail sales

1100 DE Industrial orders

1245 EZ ECB rate decision

1315 US ADP National Employment

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI

