Shares in Johnson Matthey (JMAT), the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters for vehicles, are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, up 0.5 percent as Citigroup lifts its rating on the stock to "buy".

Citi, in a note in which it analyses the growth potential in JMAT's and Belgian metals firm Umicore's core businesses, and the impact of new developments and opportunities, says while attractive, issues like electronic scrap and battery recycling will not have any significant EPS impact in the next 12-24 months.

"But we believe the market is undervaluing the growth potential presented by HDD (heavy duty diesel) and process catalysts where JMAT has a strong position," the bank adds, lifting its target price for JMAT to 3,000 pence from 1,850 pence.

Citigroup also lifts its target price for Umicore, to 45 euros from 40 euros, as it repeats its "neutral" rating on the firm, which it sees as fairly valued.

