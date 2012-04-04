The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.4 percent in early trade, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.6 percent, and the midcaps 1.0 percent weaker.

Real estate developer St Modwen Properties climbs 2.1 percent after it says its business has continued to perform well since its 2011 results statement at the beginning of February, with profits and cashflows in line with its expectations.

JJB Sports adds 4.7 percent, building on a 56 percent jump seen on Tuesday when the sportswear retailer, which nearly collapsed last year, confirmed it was involved in funding talks with its bank and an unnamed "potential strategic partner".

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net