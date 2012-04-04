Shares in Weir Group shed 4.5 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 1.0 percent, as RBC Capital reduces its target price and estimates for the British pumps manufacturer, noting that concern regarding original equipment (OE) frac pump demand is weighing on sentiment.

RBC says it has cut its EPS forecasts for Weir by 5-6 percent, down to 168 pence from 178 pence for 2012, and to 187 pence from 196 pence for 2013, leading it to reduce its target price for the stock to 2,400 pence from 2,500 pence.

However, the broker says it considers its trim "cautionary", and sees scope to reverse it later in the year, with RBC estimating that OE frac pumps represented only 9 percent of Weir's sales in 2011 and noting that the frac pump aftermarket would normally be four times the size of OE.

RBC says the outlook for Weir's other business segments, including the frac pump aftermarket, remains bright, and the stock remains a top pick for the broker.

"We consider Weir a materially undervalued structural growth story and recommend investors increase weightings," RBC says in a note.

Traders point out that Weir shares have been volatile recently with the stock said to be one of those most sold-short in the FTSE 100 index.

About 16 percent of Weir's shares were out on loan on March 28, according to information on Data Explorers website.

On January 4, that figure for Weir was 6.6 per cent, while from the start of January to end-March, the average short position in the UK blue chip index has remained stable at just above 1 per cent, Data Explorers said.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net