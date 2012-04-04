Shares in Shire add 1.5 percent, by far the biggest of just five blue chip gainers in London, with the FTSE 100 index down 1.1 percent, as the drugmaker's stock bounces following recent falls after Morgan Stanley reiterates its "overweight" stance on the company.

Morgan Stanley reduces its target price for Shire to 2,430 pence, down from 2,580 pence, to reflect recent falls in the stock in reaction to news last week of the failure of a clinical study for its bowel disease treatment, Lialda.

"We take into account recent disappointments yet still forecast a 2012-15 EPS CAGR (compound average growth rate) of 17 percent (up to 14 percent ahead of consensus)," the broker says in a note.

"We believe the market underappreciates the global potential of Shire's ADHD (attention deficit hyper disorder) franchise (48 percent of net present value), and label-expansion opportunities for Vyvanse (ADHD drug)," Morgan Stanley adds.

Pharmaceutical peers GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca account for two of the handful of other blue chip gainers, up 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent respectively, with investors attracted to the defensive characteristics of the sector.

