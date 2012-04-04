Despite the recent sharp gains in crude prices, hedge funds remain 'ultra long' oil, with positioning near record highs, data from the Societe Generale Cross Asset Research team shows.

The hedge funds, which typically use strategies such as long and short, leveraged, and derivative positions to generate returns, have also significantly boosted their short positions on the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite pulse of investor sentiment, known as the VIX, the data shows.

"Hedge funds have strongly increased their net short positions on the VIX. The last time they were net buyers was November last year," SocGen strategists wrote in a note.

The funds have also sharply increased their net shorts on U.S. 10-year Treasuries and are buyers of 10-year/3-month interest rate swaps, while they are positioned for a further weakening of the yen, SocGen data shows.

