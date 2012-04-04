The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.7 percent around midday, outperforming bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which lose 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Evocutis sheds 5.6 percent as the skincare products evaluator says its chief executive Stephen Jones has tendered his resignation, agreeing to continue as CEO of the company for a further six months until October 3 2012.

Vatukoula Gold Mines gains 3.7 percent as the Fijian-based gold producer says it believes there has been no material effect on its production forecasts from the ongoing heavy rains in the country, nor from a minor accident in its Smith Shaft caused by debris from water ingress.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net