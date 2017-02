The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.4 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 2.3 percent, and the FTSE 250 index falls 2.5 percent.

Evocutis loses 5.6 percent as the skincare products evaluator says its chief executive Stephen Jones has tendered his resignation, agreeing to continue as CEO of the company for a further six months until October 3 2012.

