Shares in high-end Fashion retailer Hugo Boss fall 3.2 percent as Credit Suisse cuts its rating on the firm to "neutral" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.

The broker says Hugo Boss shares materially outperformed the sector (up 50 percent in 2012, compared with 23 percent for the sector) and, as a result, re-rated to 19 times 2012 price-to-earnings -- compared to about 11.7 times on the FTSEurofirst -- and it prefers a superior risk-reward trade-off in LVMH and Swatch.

European retailers fell in tandem as weak retail sales figures also did little to drum up enthusiasm among investors.

Shoppers in the euro zone cut back on their spending in February after an unexpectedly strong start to the year in a sign that households are struggling with stubborn inflation, rising unemployment and government cuts afflicting the bloc.

