European stock index futures point to a firmer open after a two-day slide, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index holding near a support level which has seen buyers return to the market.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.5 to 0.6 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company reporting on Thursday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 2012 Constellation Brands

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 GB Ind Prod Feb

0830 GB Mfg Prod Feb

1000 DE Totl Ind P Feb

1100 GB BOE rate Apr

1230 US Jobless claims w/e

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net