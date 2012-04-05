European stock index futures point to a firmer open after a two-day slide, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index holding near a support level which has seen buyers return to the market.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
No major European company reporting on Thursday.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 2012 Constellation Brands
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0830 GB Ind Prod Feb
0830 GB Mfg Prod Feb
1000 DE Totl Ind P Feb
1100 GB BOE rate Apr
1230 US Jobless claims w/e
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net