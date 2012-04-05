Shares in Ashmore rise 2.2 percent, topping a 0.3-percent stronger FTSE 100 index, boosted by a recommendation upgrade by UBS, which also adds the British fund manager to its "most preferred" list in alpha preferences.

The bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral", highlighting its derating by 5 percent versus peers despite the firm's strong fund performance.

UBS also raises its target price on the shares to 420 pence from 400 pence as it increases its estimates ahead of Ashmore's third-quarter statement on April 12, when UBS expects the firm to report final asset under management of $67.2 billion, up 11 percent from $60.4 billion in the second quarter.

"We believe that Ashmore retains attractive long term growth characteristics," UBS says in a note, highlighting "significant structural opportunities for growth in EM (emerging market) assets".

Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows the average rating of analysts who cover Ashmore to be a "hold" with a mean target price of 401.6 pence, against its current level of 374 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net