Shares in Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup rise nearly 10 percent to a seven-day high as investors welcome a board shakeup at the group which controls influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

RCS moved on Wednesday to nearly halve the number of directors and appoint a new chairman and chief executive. Sources said university professor Angelo Provasoli will become new chairman while a CEO has yet to be chosen.

"We like the approach of the new governance, waiting for more colour in terms of CEO," Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan says in a note. "Considering the lot of news that could come over the next few weeks, and the extremely low prices" the analyst says he raises his rating for RCS to "outperform" from "neutral", while leaving his target price unchanged at 0.89 euros per share.

The board shakeup was accompanied by the exit of businessman Diego Della Valle from the pact of shareholders which control RCS. Another analyst says the exit of Della Valle creates risks of a stock overhang.

