The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent in early deals, mirroring similar modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, also up 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 250 index adds 0.5 percent.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals gains 8.4 percent as the British veterinary health group expands into continental Europe with the 135 million euros (112.5 million pounds) acquisition of Eurovet Animal Health, with the deal to be funded with proceeds of a fully underwritten 60 million pounds rights issue.

"Dechra has continued to diversify the business away from the UK Wholesale division, which is under structural pressure  The potential synergies and entry into the agricultural market make this a sensible acquisition," says Peel Hunt in a note, upgrading its stance for Dechra to "hold" from "sell".

Redhall Group plunges 19.8 percent as the British engineering support services group forecasts lower-than-expected profit for the second half of the year, hurt by higher costs and production delays.

