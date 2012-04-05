Shares in Dechra Pharmaceuticals rise 8.4 percent after the British veterinary drugs firm says it is buying the pharmaceutical business of A.U.V. Holding B.V. for 135 million euros ($177 million).

"We believe the acquisition is at a good price, and is game-changing for Dechra's pharmaceuticals business," says FinnCap analyst Keith Redpath.

The A.U.V. unit Eurovet, with sales of about 64 million pounds ($101.6 million) for 2011, is based in the Netherlands and operates in both the companion-animal and farm-animal pharmaceuticals markets.

"(The deal) ... leverage Dechra's pan-EU network, and provides access to the agricultural market, further diversifying the business away from UK wholesale, which is under structural pressure," says Peel Hunt analyst Paul Cuddon, upgrading his rating to "hold" from "sell".

($1 = 0.7623 euros) ($1 = 0.6300 British pounds)

